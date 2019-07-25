Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Altria Group (MO) Stake by $701,100; Renaissance Group Upped Its Holding in Crh Plc (CRH) by $3.07 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 102,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,145 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 400,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 449,604 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 11.39% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – REPURCHASE PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration [08:20 BST20 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 26/04/2018 – CRH TO MODIFY PROPOSALS TO PROVIDE A LOWER SALARY INCREASE; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO HAVE EUR 7 BLN OF FINANCIAL CAPACITY OVER NEXT 4 YEARS (AFTER CAPEX AND DIVIDENDS); 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – IN EUROPE, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H1 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF H1 2017, AMERICAS IN LINE, ASIA BEHIND; 16/03/2018 – FTC: 20180871: CRH plc; Promotora de Inversiones Mexicanas, S.A; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – TARGETING TO IMPROVE GROUP’S EBITDA MARGIN BY 300 BASIS POINTS BY 2021; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES ORGANISATIONAL & BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; 31/05/2018 – CRH: New Division Combines Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution and Americas Products Divisions

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 3.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boyar Asset holds 4,535 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 87,422 are owned by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 0.09% stake. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 68,061 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Management invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Magnetar Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.2% stake. First Business Fincl Inc has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 16,609 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. South Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 8,700 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 26,605 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Limited Company has 3,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

