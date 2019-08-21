Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Altria Group (MO) Position by $701,100 as Stock Value Declined; White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 2.25M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – ANNOUNCING INITIAL GATEWAY CITIES IN CALIFORNIA THAT WOULD OFFER NONSTOP SERVICE PENDING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 5.31 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Fred Alger Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 160,385 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Mutual Of America Capital Lc accumulated 0.05% or 66,731 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 5,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 97,387 are owned by Glendon Cap Lp. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Invesco Limited owns 2.15 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,987 shares. Moreover, Tctc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 8,854 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.3% stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.48M shares. 8,592 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Invest Management accumulated 6,145 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ny accumulated 0.05% or 9,806 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 6,387 shares. Retail Bank holds 78,478 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 9,317 shares. Parsec invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.48% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 62,190 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,871 shares. 364,657 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 368,890 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 141,827 shares. Arrowmark Colorado has 27,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

