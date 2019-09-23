Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $624,944; Donaldson Company (DCI) Holder Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 11,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.04 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 113,116 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – Donaldson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 2.41M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 45,430 shares to 590,085 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 154,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Donaldson Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DCI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 30,504 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 37,946 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd. First Tru Lp has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). First Personal Ser holds 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 77 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc holds 166,053 shares. Raymond James Fincl stated it has 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 17,101 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 4,559 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 21 shares. Shell Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability holds 21,517 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Lc has 1.43% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 2,514 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Opportunity Beckons – Know When To Strike – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,636 are held by 1St Source Retail Bank. Automobile Association invested in 0.75% or 2.17 million shares. D L Carlson Gp owns 48,392 shares. Sky Invest Lc reported 64,995 shares. Newfocus Fin Grp Limited Com holds 32,095 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 315,224 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 233,915 shares. Utd Capital Advisers holds 615,232 shares. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Investment has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Axa reported 0.56% stake. Northrock Ltd Com owns 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,734 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,685 shares. Jensen Invest owns 2.90 million shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Eqis Inc owns 21,446 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.