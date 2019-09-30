Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Increased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Holding in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Has Increased by $6.70 Million as Shares Rose

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 796,247 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES 2018-2019 FIRE INSURANCE COSTS EXCEEDING RATES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail lntel” Podcast; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Velano Vascular Named 2018’s Gold Edison Award™ Winner

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.78 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Management stated it has 12,075 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Personal Advisors invested in 306,215 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Trust has 2.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 111,045 shares. 5,379 are held by United Asset Strategies. Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 31,285 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 280,288 are owned by Alberta Mgmt Corp. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Co, Utah-based fund reported 2,102 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 16,888 shares. Gagnon Securities reported 5,495 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 17,572 shares. Cardinal Mgmt has invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 313,280 shares to 387,928 shares, valued at $26.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 400,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,999 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp reported 3,497 shares stake. Duff Phelps Invest Co reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Limited Liability reported 4,220 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Petrus Com Lta reported 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 11,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security holds 0.14% or 6,782 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Management Nv holds 4,174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, House Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 6,651 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 277,831 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Menta Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,400 shares. Reaves W H And Inc holds 1.76% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 816,050 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 11,195 are owned by Cetera Limited.