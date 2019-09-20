Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $624,944 as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $348,312

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, up from 3,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Alps Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 13.35 million were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 55,370 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12M shares. First Fin Corporation In holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,480 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). E&G Lp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,295 shares or 0.69% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.41M shares. Stadion Money Lc accumulated 6,586 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perritt Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Punch & Assoc Investment owns 45,277 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrowmark Colorado has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon Assoc has 898 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bristol John W Inc New York reported 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 5,060 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 2,024 were accumulated by Old Dominion Cap Management. 1,804 are owned by Regal Invest Advsr Llc. Kdi Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.97% or 4,189 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct holds 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 170 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca reported 0.12% stake. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 801 shares. 645 were accumulated by Hallmark Mngmt. Old National State Bank In owns 12,926 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.35% or 3,047 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc accumulated 1.08% or 3,563 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 176 shares.