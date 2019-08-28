Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $732,000 as Share Value Rose; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 7.19M shares traded or 60.73% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 30,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 112,633 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 143,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 11.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.43 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,145 shares to 116,471 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.