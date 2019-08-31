Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Stake in Target (TGT) by $312,000 as Shares Rose; Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Raised Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V Shs Euro (MYL) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 699,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V Shs Euro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – FDA APPROVED MYLAN ANDA FOR PANTOPRAZOLE SODIUM; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 91 shares.

