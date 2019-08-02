Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Position in Target (TGT) by $312,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Sprott Has Cut Its Gamestop New (GME) Position by $450,000; Stock Price Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 3.77 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 2.95 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Leaves After Three Months in Role–Update; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 29/03/2018 – Boston: HyperX Returns to PAX East, Gordon Hayward at GameStop; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 22/04/2018 – DJ GameStop Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GME); 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.05% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 17,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 234,532 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 104 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10.60M are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Moreover, Spark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 2,927 are owned by Destination Wealth. Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 157,299 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.04% stake. Axa has 39,000 shares. United Automobile Association reported 32,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 48,002 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emx Rty Corp by 832,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.90M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

