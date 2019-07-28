Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Rose, Decatur Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58M shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares to 81,918 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,039 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 52,301 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Lc reported 23,257 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 7,163 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 29,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Co holds 3,186 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.14% stake. 101 are owned by Of Vermont. Pggm invested in 0.31% or 880,500 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). State Street reported 0.07% stake. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 251,718 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Mgmt Ltd reported 47,286 shares stake. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.46M shares. 35,200 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Primecap Ca invested in 691,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated owns 182,716 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.23% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Focused Limited Company has 4.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The California-based Telos Cap Management has invested 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mackay Shields stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 17,350 shares. Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 4,547 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 31,929 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt invested 5.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blair William And Il reported 302,412 shares. Harbour Investment Management Lc invested 1.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 1.89% or 157,003 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.42% or 390,675 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur has invested 4.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).