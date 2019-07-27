Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose; Prudential Plc Has Decreased Its General Motors Co (GM) Holding by $7.68 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 207,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.14M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.73M, down from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/04/2018 – EVgo to build fast charging network for GM’s Maven unit; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 26/04/2018 – GM agrees to provide $3.6 bln funding to S.Korean unit -S.Korea; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea weigh raising investment plan in unit from $2.8 bln; 03/04/2018 – FLEET COMPLETE – WILL WORK WITH GENERAL MOTORS TO BRING SCALABLE IOT SOLUTIONS TO COMMERCIAL FLEETS AND SMALL BUSINESSES WITH ONSTAR; 21/03/2018 – CRODA BID FOR PLANT IMPACT APPROVED IN COURT MEETING, GM

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Natl Bank Dept holds 55,906 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 15,111 are owned by Monroe Savings Bank And Trust Mi. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 13,860 shares. Beach Mngmt Limited has 3,765 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Intll stated it has 1.22M shares. Welch Group Ltd Liability stated it has 3.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atria Invests Llc invested in 19,513 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 118,558 shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny accumulated 481,446 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 39,985 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 17,181 shares. Jnba Advsr has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eqis Capital invested in 0.04% or 3,616 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank owns 0.05% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10,034 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa owns 23,832 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Company owns 110.61 million shares for 5.81% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Essex invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 39,323 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 357,097 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 1.34% or 72.27M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 43,107 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company holds 611,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 115,615 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 4,811 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 8.29 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Texas-based Ins Com Tx has invested 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Vanguard reported 101.85M shares stake.