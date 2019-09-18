Legal & General Group Plc Stake In Hormel Foods (HRL) Was Has Raised; Ugi New (UGI) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $347,733

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 1.38M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 193,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.13M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 411,177 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bryn Mawr Trust Communication owns 4,625 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 58,505 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 237,013 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 8,224 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 32,838 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.02% or 4,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 156,383 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 9,600 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 3.94 million shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 113,381 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 44,042 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,238 shares to 96,510 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 19,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,152 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 16,125 shares to 93,474 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 71,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,180 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.