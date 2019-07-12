Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Stake in Accuray (ARAY) by $5.79 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tyvor Capital Decreased Holding in Gap (GPS) by $8.02 Million

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,297 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78,000, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.0466 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6034. About 262,021 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has declined 17.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 17/04/2018 – Accuray to Bring Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovations to ESTRO 37; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 24/04/2018 – South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 2.27M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc Sees Fiscal-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up Slightly; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms The Gap ‘BB+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ARAY shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.32 million shares or 0.88% more from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Adirondack And Mngmt has invested 1.58% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 13,646 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 295,791 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 12,638 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 60,600 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 10,297 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Lpl Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 12,300 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 91 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 1,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 277,785 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co owns 4.33M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 300,682 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 10,296 shares to 16,506 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 552,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. ARAY’s profit will be $2.63 million for 30.03 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $203.81M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 162,640 shares to 220,183 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $185,475 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability reported 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 11,096 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 220,230 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 116,543 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,751 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.06M shares. 54,165 are held by Westpac Bk Corp. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Macquarie Grp Inc, a Australia-based fund reported 13,000 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 10,278 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 34,765 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). 500 are owned by Covington Capital Mngmt.