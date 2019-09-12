Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Position in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by $6.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) Has Upped by $377,760

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 20,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 17,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.45. About 157,254 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 158,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 538,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85 million, down from 696,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 208,889 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,000 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsrs. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0% or 17,961 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,756 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.01% or 9,970 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 5,263 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests has invested 1.2% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 17,395 shares. Granahan Invest Inc Ma holds 16,442 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.23% or 367,229 shares. Stanley holds 0.07% or 2,274 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 55 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Eventide Asset Ltd Co invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,621 shares to 21,088 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 6,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,289 shares, and cut its stake in Amex Consumer Select Staples Sector Spdr (XLP).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta’s Identity Cloud – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Proofpoint Stock Rose 40% in the Last Month – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Proofpoint Steadily Building Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.51M for 42.55 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 11,260 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,050 shares. Moreover, Principal Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Crawford Counsel Incorporated reported 0.45% stake. Blackrock accumulated 10.40 million shares. Df Dent And has invested 2.47% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc owns 64,229 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Commerce Limited invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 20,699 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 146,066 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 22,590 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 56,336 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 111,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 989,520 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 159,028 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11,942 shares to 304,669 shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brooks to Participate in the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brooks (BRKS) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.