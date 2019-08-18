Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position; Trinity Place Holdings Has 1.31 Sentiment

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 854,130 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 788,565 shares with $13.25M value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold their stakes in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.18 million shares, down from 18.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trinity Place Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. for 3.70 million shares. Price Michael F owns 4.58 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 1.66% invested in the company for 5.03 million shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 74,262 shares.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, owns, invest in, manages, develops, and/or redevelops real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $120.26 million. The firm focuses on the monetization of commercial real estate properties and controls intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 68,834 shares traded. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has declined 34.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Magnetar Ltd Co owns 93,863 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners invested in 0.07% or 164,280 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% or 3.43 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 268,355 shares. Jane Street Llc invested in 0% or 10,143 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 797,160 shares. Atlanta Mgmt Company L L C accumulated 0.01% or 78,800 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Salem Invest Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bbt Cap Management Ltd owns 35,041 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 855,808 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 51,774 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Legal & General Group Plc increased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 278,391 shares to 1.80M valued at $316.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 17,501 shares and now owns 464,845 shares. Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was raised too.

