Legal & General Group Plc Raised Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position by $1.32 Million; Target (TGT) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Increased Stake

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 16,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,087 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 40,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 2.29M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 85.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,581 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 115,288 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 154,501 shares to 14,769 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,274 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).