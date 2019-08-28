Legal & General Group Plc Increased Cintas (CTAS) Stake; Shorts at AAREAL BANK AG AKT (AAALF) Lowered By 10.77%

AAREAL BANK AG AKT (OTCMKTS:AAALF) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. AAALF’s SI was 85,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 95,600 shares previously. It closed at $30.49 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 20.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 101,406 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 606,276 shares with $122.52M value, up from 504,870 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $261.43. About 144,693 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Product Development and Buyouts Bode Well for Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PVH Corp. (PVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 13,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 1,795 shares. Fund Management stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). National Pension holds 0.09% or 109,656 shares. 1,691 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Llc. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,996 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,160 shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.54% or 228,493 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 7,129 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 101,610 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Waratah Cap Advisors Limited reported 115,783 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 14,639 shares. Zebra Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 34,869 shares to 1.02 million valued at $29.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) stake by 33,506 shares and now owns 261,010 shares. Secureworks Corp was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -13.65% below currents $261.43 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $218 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight”.

More recent Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aareal Bank AG 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Aareal Bank’s 9% Yield: Growing And Backed By Solid Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aareal Bank AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Aareal Bank AG, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in two divisions, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties in Europe, North America, and Asia.