Legal & General Group Plc Holding In National Health Invs (NHI) Was Lifted; Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Visa (V) Position

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 5,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 138,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, up from 132,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 140,118 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 23,998 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 18,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,582 are held by Sta Wealth Mgmt. Truepoint Inc owns 2,883 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Llc holds 4.23% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. 1,675 are owned by Campbell Invest Adviser Lc. Jones Lllp owns 122,766 shares. Jackson Wealth Llc reported 36,539 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 97,408 are owned by King Wealth. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,337 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.47% or 12,635 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Holderness has 0.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hendley & invested 6.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meridian Mngmt reported 18,457 shares stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.97 million shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $42.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,078 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates has invested 0.07% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 14,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 93,916 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.02% or 5,253 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 64,415 shares. Enterprise Services Corporation invested in 138 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 301,201 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,468 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 7,552 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 715 shares. Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 3,561 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 10,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 2,000 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Acquires Michigan Assisted Living Facility for $13.5 Million – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about National Health Investors Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.