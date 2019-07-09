Legal & General Group Plc Has Upped Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $12.91 Million as Share Price Declined; Riverbridge Partners Holds Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 21,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,538 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, up from 46,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $381.8. About 5.51M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 163,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.75 million, up from 902,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 553,254 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Moore And has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 3,988 shares. Wright Serv holds 3,290 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com accumulated 1.82% or 163,184 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 94,122 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 37,364 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 1.66M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,690 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Co reported 1,062 shares. Pacific Invest Communication has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winch Advisory Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,622 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Communications invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.4% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $899,150 were sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 219,607 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $103.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,860 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

