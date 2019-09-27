Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)

Among 2 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mid-America Apartment has $13300 highest and $105 lowest target. $117.33’s average target is -9.47% below currents $129.6 stock price. Mid-America Apartment had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Raymond James downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) rating on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James has “Market Perform” rating and $105 target. See Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $127.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Scotiabank New Target: $114.0000 107.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $110.0000 120.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Mizuho

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $105 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc analyzed 37,726 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)'s stock declined 11.89%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 2.49M shares with $50.89 million value, down from 2.52M last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 2.92M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

Among 4 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 25.59% above currents $16.92 stock price. Invesco had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) rating on Monday, May 13. UBS has “Sell” rating and $1800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.55M for 7.29 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Qorvo Inc stake by 104,688 shares to 858,060 valued at $57.16 million in 2019Q2.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 171,541 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Compensation Committee; 14/03/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.78 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 62.58 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities.