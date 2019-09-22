Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stake by $2.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 21,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 164,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, down from 185,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 161,539 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 26,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 42,243 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 1.68M shares traded or 82.02% up from the average. Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Cap owns 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 1,741 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 980,940 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.07% stake. Everence Mgmt invested 0.11% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.16% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 3,570 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Stratos Wealth, Ohio-based fund reported 2,733 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 185,825 shares. Invesco stated it has 565,211 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.11% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 1,873 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 21,145 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 55,676 shares to 520,707 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 65,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,115 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.51 million for 23.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

More notable recent Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Acquires Vantage Power and AxleTech’s EV Systems Division – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold ALSN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 105.47 million shares or 7.41% less from 113.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp reported 74,683 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Aperio Ltd holds 36,434 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 495,801 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny stated it has 79,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Spectrum Management has 0.16% invested in Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 12,195 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 502,614 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 18,187 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Commerce Ma has invested 0.01% in Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 1,030 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. World Asset Mgmt holds 5,404 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 289,428 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited stated it has 189,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 34,200 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company stated it has 0% in Allison TransmiSion Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 131,271 shares to 107,988 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 56,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,553 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.