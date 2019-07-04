Legal & General Group Plc Increased By $860,643 Its Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Position; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Has 0.35 Sentiment

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 20 reduced and sold equity positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) stake by 8.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 13,661 shares as Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 166,398 shares with $10.53M value, up from 152,737 last quarter. Selective Ins Group Inc now has $4.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 92,537 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 40,002 shares to 1.31M valued at $20.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dropbox Inc stake by 24,480 shares and now owns 87,603 shares. Switch Inc was reduced too.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $157.19 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 64,946 shares traded or 112.87% up from the average. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 6.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500.