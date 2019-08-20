Legal & General Group Plc Stake in Moog (MOG.A) Has Upped as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Holding by $16.62 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 6,096 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 92,988 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 86,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 27,879 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 339,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.17 million, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 1.62M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 482,066 shares to 591,569 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 61,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,378 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 856,859 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $253.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 4,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

