Legal & General Group Plc Boosted Holding in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) as Market Value Rose; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding Held by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 102.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 74,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 146,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, up from 72,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 103,926 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 3,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 387,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.59M, up from 384,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $332.56. About 155,086 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 55,502 shares to 545,515 shares, valued at $14.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 30,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,838 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 29,696 are held by Hrt Llc. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt invested in 1.63% or 47,319 shares. Capital Int stated it has 185,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 48,616 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 24,141 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,396 shares. 140 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 4,441 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Inc accumulated 13,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management Incorporated reported 2,940 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 387,611 shares. 7,454 are owned by Brinker Inc.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess to Acquire U.S. Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IJR, TREX, EGP, FFIN – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “First Financial (FFIN) Reports Acquisition of The Bank & Trust Of Bryan/College Station – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. Shares for $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. $13,438 worth of stock was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 23,815 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 264,931 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.12% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.62M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 200,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 400,025 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 20,480 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 169,929 shares. Fdx accumulated 24,657 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.88 million shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 16,454 shares. Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 52,691 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Llc holds 0% or 425 shares in its portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,591 shares to 119,701 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).