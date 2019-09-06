Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding By $9.89 Million; Lenox Group (DFS)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Legal & General Group Plc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 23.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 56,842 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 298,811 shares with $52.29 million value, up from 241,969 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 136,938 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Lenox Group Inc (DFS) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 269 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 316 decreased and sold their positions in Lenox Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 267.80 million shares, down from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lenox Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 260 Increased: 180 New Position: 89.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) stake by 482,066 shares to 591,569 valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 1.16M shares and now owns 2.82 million shares. Cnx Resources Corporation was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 1.58 million shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association reported 68,974 shares. 2,658 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arlington Value Limited Liability Company owns 1.13 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 22 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust holds 0.02% or 2,640 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 55,216 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 6,002 shares. Sei Invests owns 1,600 shares. Cibc World Markets has 1,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.3% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Arizona State Retirement invested in 8,752 shares. Natixis reported 55,067 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.03% or 689,177 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 29.27% above currents $126.71 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 16. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $17300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, September 3 to “Buy”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, May 14.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.65 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 309,927 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $718.56M for 8.91 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services for 482,685 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 92,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 4.09% invested in the company for 140,115 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has invested 3.4% in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,926 shares.