Legal & General Group Plc Boosted Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position; Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Holding By $134.29 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 13,408 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 838,063 shares with $80.60 million value, up from 824,655 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 569,531 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 20/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BTAI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/04/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Hearings Panel Date and Nasdaq Listing Extension; 09/03/2018 – Fabulous Nasdaq Record Marred by Narrow Leadership: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – Tango Renews Oena Mining Licence for 9 Years, South Africa and Terminates Txapemba Agreement, Angola; 11/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT TMCXU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 16/05/2018 – AMMO, Inc. Submits Listing Application for the Nasdaq Capital Market; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 11/04/2018 – JBS USA Commits to Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Water, Electricity and Natural Gas as Part of Company’s First Sustainability Report

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) stake by 221.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp acquired 365,900 shares as Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 531,100 shares with $195.09 million value, up from 165,200 last quarter. Netflix Inc (Put) now has $128.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser reported 450,893 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com has 10,775 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0% or 75 shares. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership owns 1.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,357 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 390,722 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,729 shares in its portfolio. 59,600 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baxter Bros holds 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,226 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 408,641 shares. Gruss & Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,500 shares. 784 were accumulated by Wms Prtn Lc. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co holds 360 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr invested in 6,627 shares or 1.12% of the stock.

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 5,343 shares to 7,028 valued at $704,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 255,974 shares and now owns 9,033 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (Put) (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $415.33’s average target is 41.20% above currents $294.15 stock price. Netflix had 20 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $450 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, August 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $45100 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $358 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $105.67’s average target is 6.18% above currents $99.52 stock price. Nasdaq had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.