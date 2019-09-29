Legal & General Group Plc Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake; Last Week Globant S.A. (GLOB) Coverage

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 31,796 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 6.69 million shares with $1.39 billion value, down from 6.73M last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03

Among 2 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Globant has $11500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $97.50's average target is 6.13% above currents $91.87 stock price.

10/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Itau BBA Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 0.99% above currents $229.86 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $25000 target. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 33,809 shares to 786,715 valued at $66.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) stake by 75,957 shares and now owns 189,687 shares. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 1.14% or 27,526 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Com owns 14,420 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1.10M are held by Provident. John G Ullman Associates holds 0.04% or 999 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 1.12% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.64% or 357,102 shares. Beacon Grp accumulated 6,572 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,575 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 5,678 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 538,885 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Company, Colorado-based fund reported 6,103 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,974 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,944 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 64.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

