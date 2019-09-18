Legal & General Group Plc Has Lowered Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Last Week Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $10200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 5.11% above currents $80.68 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Friday, August 2 report. See Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $102.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $68.0000 78.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 23,767 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 3.41 million shares with $317.71M value, down from 3.43 million last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $47.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 138,696 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 33,993 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 17,846 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 56,089 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt reported 38 shares. Smithfield holds 1,535 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,733 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 44,375 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 19,432 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 560 shares. First Republic Management Inc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 24,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt accumulated 530 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Dunkin'(DNKN) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. It has a 29.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 29.34% above currents $80.96 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 127,835 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 187,626 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And has 11.65 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.06% or 133,726 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,778 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Co Oh stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 143,837 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru invested in 0.01% or 371 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 223,462 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 7,482 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 213,519 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Private Capital Advsr Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0% or 48,455 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 11,983 shares to 537,290 valued at $147.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 47,583 shares and now owns 296,050 shares. Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN) was raised too.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.01M for 16.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.