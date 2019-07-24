Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding by $850,017 as Stock Value Rose; Lafleur & Godfrey Increased Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $301,210; Share Price Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $183.5. About 1.87M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 40,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, down from 496,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 2.39 million shares traded or 100.83% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 4,765 shares to 95,922 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,127 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 11,189 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 4,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 24,693 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Lc reported 2,563 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 9,362 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 468,231 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Community Bancshares Na has 1,195 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 267,672 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research. Skylands Cap Limited Liability reported 37,250 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wolverine Asset Management Llc invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Lincoln Natl has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “John F. Kennedy namesake schools in five states selected to receive JFK Space Labs from Raytheon and John F. Kennedy Library Foundation – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 23,810 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Blackrock Inc stated it has 5.16M shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 17,815 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 256,411 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 51,463 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts stated it has 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,950 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 59,713 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.08% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hightower Service Lta holds 0.04% or 15,280 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 26,983 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 139,820 shares.