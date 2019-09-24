Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased By $408,477 Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 306 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 291 decreased and sold stock positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 96.46 million shares, up from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 223 Increased: 231 New Position: 75.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 8,691 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 2.22 million shares with $104.64M value, down from 2.23 million last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $13.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.31 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 8.48% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 68,162 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 33,824 shares or 8.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 5.56% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 4.95% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.45 million shares.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $62.41 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 53.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.36 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.56% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $541.46. About 1.14 million shares traded or 89.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.73M for 10.79 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 1.30% above currents $47.06 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 28,308 shares to 76,820 valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 210,723 shares and now owns 5.66M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Management Corp accumulated 116,613 shares. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 11,361 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 26,835 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 17,498 shares in its portfolio. 49,303 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. The Indiana-based 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 248,811 shares. Salem Counselors Inc invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 27,000 are owned by Midas Mgmt Corporation. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cypress has 10,257 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.17M shares.