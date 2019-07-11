Legal & General Group Plc Raised Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding; Hightower Advisors Has Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Position by $2.75 Million; Valuation Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 191.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 74,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,998 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 38,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 2.90 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 344.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 141,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.24 million, up from 41,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.74. About 1.19 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 47,188 shares to 729,195 shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,499 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gold Futures Under Pressure After Stronger-Than-Forecast Jobs Number – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22,228 shares to 199,786 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 13,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,063 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why eBay Stock Fell 25% in 2018 – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Bid Up eBay After Another Beat and Raise – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 51% Return On Equity, Is eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why eBay Stock Rose 10% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Look For When eBay Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

