Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Its Edison Intl (EIX) Position by $907,515 as Stock Value Rose; Hightower Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Regions Finl New (RF)

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 73,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 263,179 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 189,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.53M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 13,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.89M, down from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Desktop Metal is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Estabrook Management accumulated 0% or 5,646 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.05M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding owns 21,783 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 57,009 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 165,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Research has 440,223 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1,700 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 148 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Com accumulated 441,092 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 158,855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 933 shares. Utd Advisers Lc invested in 19,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 3.56 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 164,460 shares to 500,656 shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

