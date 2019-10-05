Legal & General Group Plc Raised Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position; Gillette Co (G) Has 1.79 Sentiment

Legal & General Group Plc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 33,365 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 912,895 shares with $111.13M value, up from 879,530 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Gillette Co (G) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 145 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 81 trimmed and sold stock positions in Gillette Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 166.08 million shares, up from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gillette Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 62 Increased: 100 New Position: 45.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 4,987 shares to 43,641 valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 110,180 shares and now owns 2.27 million shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Darden Restaurants has $14600 highest and $11700 lowest target. $128.83’s average target is 10.66% above currents $116.42 stock price. Darden Restaurants had 20 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12800 target in Friday, September 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. SunTrust maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, September 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $13900 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Gru holds 914 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,834 were accumulated by Community Bancorp Na. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 7,151 shares. Smithfield Trust Communication holds 0.02% or 1,515 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 9,818 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 351 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.04% or 6,203 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp has invested 1.83% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 13,427 shares. 7,476 are held by Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0.02% or 253,970 shares. Shine Advisory has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 179,300 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 14,520 were accumulated by Mesirow Fin Investment Mgmt.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 26.03 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.