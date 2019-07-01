Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Its Stake in Brown & Brown (BRO) as Stock Rose; G2 Investment Partners Management Boosted Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) as Shares Declined

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 34,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 231,035 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 112,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 412,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 300,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 17,538 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 605,718 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio accumulated 15,695 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 920,453 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability owns 7,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 9,703 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 959 shares. 8,785 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com. Capital Fund Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Pennsylvania reported 32,928 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 2.74M shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 17,775 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.04% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.56 million shares to 28.01M shares, valued at $5.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 91,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.97 million for 30.09 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown & Brown Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Izzo Insurance Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Cossio Insurance Agency – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc has 0.01% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 19,919 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 497,437 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 17,635 shares. Quantum Cap reported 22,062 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 3,651 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 16,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 125,027 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 7,795 shares. Walthausen And Lc accumulated 260,417 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 175,953 shares to 227,500 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 87,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,204 shares, and cut its stake in Airgain Inc.