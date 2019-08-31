Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holding in Eastgroup Ppty (EGP); Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $471,700 as Stock Declined

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (EGP) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 196,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.90M, up from 182,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 183,377 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 34.09 million shares or 2.65% less from 35.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos holds 0% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 2,020 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 8,778 shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 0.14% or 711,161 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 10,849 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 56 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 7,467 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 112,360 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 56,274 shares. Westwood Management Il owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 9,191 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Art Lc owns 5,161 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Llc Nj stated it has 0.76% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 25,027 shares to 62,404 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 24,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,601 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,779 shares to 144,879 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,712 shares. Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 554 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 1,972 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.58% or 4,265 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited invested in 465 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Port invested 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants Corp invested in 283 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 348 were reported by Guild Investment. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 3,137 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,679 shares. Uss Invest Management Ltd holds 140,061 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,997 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.