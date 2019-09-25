Legal & General Group Plc Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Elm Ridge Management Increases Holding in Lear (LEA)

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 24,084 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 404,480 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 31,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 7.34M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.43M, down from 7.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 2.22M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,865 shares to 63,344 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moon Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.67% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eagle Advisors Limited Liability has 73,384 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 89,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 119 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 69,155 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 57,091 shares. Cls Investments Limited stated it has 1,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pacific Global Investment Management reported 5,497 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 53,734 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 53,707 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 29,500 shares. 143,748 were accumulated by Utd Cap Advisers Ltd.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.23 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.