Legal & General Group Plc Has Lifted Holding in Big Lots (BIG) by $2.45 Million; Dte Energy Company (DTE) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Increased Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 38,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 999,118 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 960,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 353,262 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE, SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 111.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 64,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 122,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 58,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 484,866 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset stated it has 2,565 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.01% or 2,129 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 35,385 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.29% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 55,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 15,355 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,096 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Capital Mgmt reported 260 shares stake. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 3,198 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 149,711 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And has invested 0.29% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 2 shares stake. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.11% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tortoise Investment accumulated 1,200 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 442,448 shares to 840,580 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,441 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 124,062 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 20,955 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. 61,781 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 2.00 million shares. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 1,097 shares. Citigroup stated it has 84,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.13 million shares. Principal Finance Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 69,686 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,680 shares stake. 274,239 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 100,642 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 5,756 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 1.30 million shares to 377,707 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 31,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,378 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).