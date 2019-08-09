Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Its Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position by $798,048; Discovery Capital Management Has Lifted Cameco (CCJ) Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 23,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 971,941 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, down from 995,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 2.74 million shares traded or 224.86% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1.51M shares to 7.84M shares, valued at $1.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Announces Christy Haubegger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on March 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP), Allianz Real Estate Report Acquisition of Ferry Building in Downtown San Francisco, CA for $291M – StreetInsider.com” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $95.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).