Legal & General Group Plc Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Has Cut by $356,294 as Market Value Rose; Crossvault Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $774,300 as Market Value Rose

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,543 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 355,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 496,641 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $324.36. About 3.13 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,464 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 4,871 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,233 shares. Da Davidson Com holds 0.05% or 9,219 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sands Capital Lc invested in 5.59% or 5.08 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 1,073 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 588 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crossvault Management Ltd has 1.9% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,318 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 1,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 1.11M shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.41% or 138,735 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $817,500 were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, January 31 the insider ROZANSKI HORACIO sold $2.21M. Shares for $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 1.84 million are held by Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt L P. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 475,000 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn reported 35,774 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 43,302 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 3.37 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 164,628 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Boston Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 105,055 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.07% or 722,115 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Ifrah Fincl owns 16,316 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 0.02% or 15,427 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 79,626 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 69,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).