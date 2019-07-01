Legal & General Group Plc Has Lifted Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $27.54 Million as Stock Rose; Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.36 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 208,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.55 million, up from 848,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 280,733 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 55.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 112,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 68,122 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 27/03/2018 – Inflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Postnatal Enalapril to Improve Cardiovascular fUnction Following Preterm Pre-eclampsia (PICk-UP); 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Sams” TCM II, Catalog Numbers: 4415; 4416;164925; 164930;164935;164940 UDI; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk Launches A-PLUS Commercial Nasdaq:VRSK – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verisk Financial Helps Neobank Xinja Ensure APRA Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Wins Innovation Award for Its EPIX Energy Insurance Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advisors invested in 260,660 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Argent Tru has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc holds 2,453 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Twin Tree Lp holds 36,602 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brookstone stated it has 4,316 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De reported 77,325 shares. Gulf Interest Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 88,569 shares. Jennison Assoc stated it has 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 587,098 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materialise Nv (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 108,011 shares to 511,712 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 482,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,569 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/04/2019: CSII,NTRI,TVTY,NITE,INO – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo’s O3 Oximetry Gets FDA Nod, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 1 – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WRE +5.8%, CSII +7% on moves into SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Consider Betting On CONMED Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 199,392 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc invested 0.47% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 6,000 are held by Country Club Tru Co Na. California-based Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0.04% or 87,818 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 619 are held by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co. State Street has 1.32 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Mercantile Tru Commerce owns 10,045 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 26,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 14,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio.