Legal & General Group Plc Increased Its Global Pmts (GPN) Holding; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 18 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 27 sold and decreased their equity positions in Capital Southwest Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.45 million shares, down from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Capital Southwest Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 8 New Position: 10.

Legal & General Group Plc increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 31.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 198,454 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 20.75%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 827,797 shares with $113.01M value, up from 629,343 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $25.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 637,368 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development firm specializing in credit and private equity investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $377.65 million. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, gas and oil exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing. It has a 10.8 P/E ratio. In lower middle market, the firm typically invests in growth financing, bolt-on acquisitions, new platform acquisitions, refinancing, dividend recapitalizations, early-stage financing, sponsor-led buyouts, and management buyouts situations.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capital Southwest Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Southwest declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Federal Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25M for 13.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 7.02% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation for 1.41 million shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc owns 977,124 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 2.69% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.61% in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 141,652 shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 31,146 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016

Among 10 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Global Payments had 21 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Wedbush maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Monday, July 15. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $17300 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $135 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Nomura. Jefferies initiated Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $150 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 5,314 shares to 113,736 valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stake by 85,940 shares and now owns 72,518 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fin Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 100 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.88 million shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru invested in 360 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,771 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech accumulated 71,359 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.14% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 418,751 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.54 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 865,571 are owned by Coho Partners Ltd. Fjarde Ap invested 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 17,262 shares. Davenport Com Ltd Com has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 2,720 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold $425,202. JACOBS WILLIAM I had sold 600 shares worth $73,746 on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $86,037 were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.