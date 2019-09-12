Legal & General Group Plc Maintains Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP); Bridgewater Associates LP Increased Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $13.87 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 313,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 4.97M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.40 million, up from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 1.90 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 252.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 80,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 111,951 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, up from 31,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 21,675 shares to 164,246 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 263,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.27% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 252 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 190,217 shares. Archford Strategies Lc invested 0.33% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,640 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 675,088 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.26M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.29% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,625 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sabal Trust reported 228,260 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 8.82 million shares. Jacobs And Communications Ca invested in 2,649 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakwood Capital Ltd Liability Ca reported 64,445 shares stake.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 28,819 shares to 12,506 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 10,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,110 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).