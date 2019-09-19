Legal & General Group Plc Has Boosted New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position; Beck Mack & Oliver Raised Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Stake

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) stake by 15.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 1.05 million shares as Centurylink Inc Com (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 7.92 million shares with $93.35M value, up from 6.87 million last quarter. Centurylink Inc Com now has $13.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 3.20 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Legal & General Group Plc increased New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 27,274 shares as New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC)'s stock declined 1.64%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 411,257 shares with $5.74 million value, up from 383,983 last quarter. New Mtn Fin Corp now has $1.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 210,583 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) stake by 212,252 shares to 1.02 million valued at $20.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) stake by 80,133 shares and now owns 156,238 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance’s Shortage Of Cash Income – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Relief Rally For New Mountain Finance’s Share Price And Cash Income? – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Prices 6M Offering of Common Stock at $13.68/sh – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Completion of Offering of 6900000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. The insider Kajee Shiraz bought 2,500 shares worth $33,450. $6,625 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Jerry Karrie J. on Monday, August 12. 7,500 shares were bought by Kline John, worth $101,386. $124,693 worth of stock was bought by Weinstein Adam on Monday, August 12. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 316,944 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 26,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 1,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Incorporated holds 225,074 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1.19 million shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc owns 19,277 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. 670 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. 794,000 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.30M shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Caxton Associates LP owns 26,905 shares. 43,770 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Chilton Lc invested in 110,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 2,004 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag invested in 47,860 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.26% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 369,586 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 77 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Company holds 485 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 0.39% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 306,113 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 101,289 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. 75,933 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,302 shares. Old Point And Fincl N A reported 0.6% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 22,618 shares to 22,528 valued at $995,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,420 shares and now owns 626,710 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was reduced too.