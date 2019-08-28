Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised Its Aarons (AAN) Position; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 184.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 59,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 91,620 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 32,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 1.03 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 6,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 91,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 85,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 542,756 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc by 110,423 shares to 22,511 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 122,958 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.