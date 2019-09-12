Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Its Stake in Sun Life Finl (SLF) by $5.24 Million; As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased by $4.33 Million Its Stake

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 32,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 124,658 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75 million, down from 156,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $148.53. About 1.92 million shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 127,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.22M, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 457,762 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.11M for 10.40 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 45,960 shares to 154,475 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 235,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,627 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $50.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 71,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).