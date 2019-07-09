Legal & General Group Plc Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $53.71 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Cubic Asset Management Lowered Holding by $654,444

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 16.56M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.00 million, up from 5.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 28.15M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 25,027 shares to 62,404 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 525,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.21 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 28,648 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd accumulated 1.27 million shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gam Ag has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 42,870 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,060 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 20,300 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,085 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vanguard Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cap Management Associate New York reported 7,600 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,726 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Marathon Capital Management has 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 118,920 were accumulated by Wms Prns Limited Com. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.69% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boston Family Office Limited holds 0.5% or 86,320 shares in its portfolio. 136,557 were reported by L And S Advsrs. Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,801 shares. Middleton And Ma invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moors Cabot holds 311,858 shares. American Investment Inc holds 9,811 shares. Amarillo Bank reported 16,225 shares stake. The Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 4.33M shares. Foundation Res Mngmt stated it has 283,514 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Lc accumulated 0.78% or 23,281 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.