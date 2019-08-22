Legal & General Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $12.73 Million; As Caredx (CDNA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $362,700

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 580,111 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 235,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 126,907 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 362,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 145,890 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares to 192,796 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.81% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voloridge Investment Ltd Com holds 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 26,531 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Jennison Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 44,664 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com invested in 6,850 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). M&T Natl Bank invested in 0% or 7,368 shares. Redwood Llc reported 356,475 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 236 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 6,072 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.52% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. 697,107 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Parametric Assoc Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 49,801 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 7,295 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 2,924 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 157,337 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $67.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 6,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).