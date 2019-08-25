Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stock Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lowered by $2.85 Million Its Position

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 854,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 788,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.69M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 143,043 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $106.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 9.97 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 54.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.47M are held by Westfield Company Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0.01% or 31,400 shares. Aperio Grp stated it has 17,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Century reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Us Financial Bank De reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cibc Asset Management holds 11,046 shares. Gam Ag invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Raymond James Services Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.16% or 855,808 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Capital Management reported 23,225 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). State Street Corporation reported 3.71M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canal has 219,600 shares. Blair William & Communications Il stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares to 31,200 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C Z Us by 61,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr Zto Us.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetta Ser Incorporated holds 7.31% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut invested in 107 shares. Cortland Incorporated Mo holds 0.36% or 1,242 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 3.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General American Invsts reported 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited owns 40,327 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 900 shares. Luxor Capital Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Fincl Partners owns 11,246 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate reported 1,470 shares stake. Moab Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 5,699 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).