Legal & General Group Plc Has Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; As Alleghany (Y) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Cut Holding by $669,528

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 574,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783.43 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 17,230 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 18,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $750.67. About 69,073 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 23,472 shares to 971,941 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 55,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,633 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

