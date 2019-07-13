Legal & General Group Plc Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding By $46.13 Million; Alico (ALCO) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Legal & General Group Plc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 640,709 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 3.88 million shares with $280.88 million value, up from 3.24M last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $37.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 funds started new and increased holdings, while 21 sold and reduced stock positions in Alico Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.09 million shares, down from 5.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alico Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Roku Inc stake by 24,709 shares to 44,979 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) stake by 6,143 shares and now owns 349,543 shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6400 target in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, January 25. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation holds 10,069 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.01% or 981,451 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 19,812 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Haverford Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 151,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 122,918 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.16% or 37,651 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability stated it has 154,946 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.14 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 276,771 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 2.79 million shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 0.38% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.31% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comgest Global Investors Sas stated it has 12.8% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Towerview Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 92,000 shares. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp owns 160,810 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 140,451 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Capital Corp has invested 0.26% in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,600 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 4,355 shares traded. Alico, Inc. (ALCO) has declined 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ALCO News: 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $35.6 MLN VS $56.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 21/04/2018 DJ Alico Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALCO); 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Rev $35.6M; 07/05/2018 – ALICO INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.25; 07/05/2018 – Alico 2Q Loss/Shr 67c