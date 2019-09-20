Legal & General Group Plc Lifted Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Market Value Declined; Advisors Capital Management Stake In Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Was Lifted

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 15,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 503,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57 million, up from 488,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 503,261 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 56,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 423,187 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02 million, up from 366,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.17M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct)

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,408 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $238.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 52,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H also bought $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 263,440 shares. Principal Fincl accumulated 2.83M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Camarda Financial Advisors reported 38 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 272,244 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Basswood Capital Management Ltd has invested 1.47% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 71,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 186,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cim Ltd Liability Co owns 12,936 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

